How to find Hydrogen Peroxide, Acetone, and Cephalexin in DMZ

Call of Duty‘s DMZ mode is well-known for its exciting new content that keeps the game fresh and players on their toes, needing to learn how the new content works to further improve their skill at the game.

With the arrival of Season Four, you can join four different factions: the White Lotus, Black Mous, Crown, and Phalanx, which happens to be the replacement for the Legion faction.

Each faction comes with its own set of Urgent Missions, which happen to switch out daily. These missions then boost your Faction Reputation while also increasing XP gain. To unlock one of these crucial Urgent Missions for the Phalanx legion, you will need to acquire three bottles of certain chemicals: Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone.

These chemicals are far from easy to find, however, which is why I have come up with a guide on how exactly you can find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone in DMZ, below.

Where to find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone in DMZ

Al Mazrah Hospitals

Be careful around the hospitals. Image via Activision

When you enter the hospitals in Al Mazrah, you need to scour the walls of the place as this is where the medicine cabinets can be found. If you haven’t guessed already, you can find Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, and Acetone within these medicine cabinets attached to the walls of the hospitals.

Keep in mind that these medicine cabinets are not guaranteed to contain the three chemicals you are looking for, but they do have decent chances for you to acquire them. This is unlike the medicine cabinets you may find within houses and office buildings, which players have found are unlikely to give you any of the three chemicals.

Related: How to get Night Vision Goggles in DMZ: Barter recipe

There’s a decent chance you come across Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, or Acetone on the beds and floors of the hospitals that you are scouring through in Al Mazrah, so keep your eyes wide open.

Koschei Complex

The Koschei Complex can be quite dangerous. Image via Activision

The Koschei Complex is another hotspot for acquiring either of the three chemicals. You will need to use the Oasis’ secret entrance to first enter the Koschei Complex, then make your way through all of the radiated bunkers while completing each of the puzzles in your path.

Once inside, you need to thoroughly search the whole area for medicine cabinets present on the walls—just like the hospitals in Al Mazrah—between the first entry point and the entrance to the Chemical Plant.

Related: Assault on Vondel event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone: All rewards and challenges

More often than not, you should be able to find at least one of the Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, or Acetone bottles in these medicine cabinets within Koschei Complex.

About the author