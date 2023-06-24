DMZ Urgent Missions: Unlock requirements, rewards, and more

Similar to previous seasons, Warzone 2.0’s DMZ has seen a huge influx of new content with the release of Season Four, changing up a lot of how players should be progressing through the game.

One of the biggest new features added into DMZ is Urgent Missions, completing which can provide players with juicy rewards and allow them to quickly climb up the ranks.

Well, what are these rewards for completing Urgent Missions and how do you unlock these missions in the first place? I’ve got all the answers to your questions in our Urgent Missions guide for DMZ below.

What are Urgent Missions in DMZ?

Urgent Missions in DMZ Season Four are basically what you would usually call daily missions. Urgent Missions give players some neat rewards for completing them, such as Faction Reputation that will work towards leveling your faction tiers, cash, XP, and access to more story missions.

Each of the four factions gets their own special Urgent Mission that refreshes at 1am ET, every day. All Urgent Missions are locked when first getting into DMZ’s Season Four. You can unlock the Urgent Missions by completing a unique challenge that every faction possesses. These challenges can easily be found and tracked with the ‘Communications Station’ Forward Operating Base tab in the modes main menu.

How to unlock Urgent Missions and their rewards in DMZ

Below is a complete list of all the requirements needed to be fulfilled to unlock each faction’s urgent missions:

White Lotus’ Urgent Mission – Complete the “Laswell’s Letter” mission for the Black Mous faction. Extract two Al-Qatala planning diagrams or images.

Black Mous’ Urgent Mission – Extract with a full backpack with each slot filled.

Crown’s Urgent Mission (only for Modern Warfare 2 owners) – Reach Reputation Level Two with Crown. Extract three Classified Documents.

Phalanx Urgent Mission – Complete the Icebreaker mission for the Black Mous faction. Extract three bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide, Cephalexin, or Acetone.

Once you have taken care of the specific mission tied to your faction, you will unlock the option to take on the Urgent Missions for your faction. While this may be a bit of extra work, speeding up your faction tier leveling and gaining more XP, cash, and access to story missions is always good.

Furthermore, these Urgent Missions are usually quite easy tasks, such as extracting a certain amount of weapons or killing a few dozen enemies. If taking on easy tasks to have you glide up the tiers sounds like a good deal to you, make sure not to miss out on Urgent Missions.

