Where to find the Stadium detonator in Warzone

In the fourth season of Modern Warfare 2, players were introduced to the newest map to hit the game’s popular battle royale mode, Vondel. Warzone was thrown into a new experience, complete with sprawling alleyways and many different locales with plenty of vertical combat that forces you to change the way you play each match.

On the new map, there is also a small side mission players can encounter while running around some of the most significant locations. This quest involves the player finding a detonator device in the form of a case that can be acquired during their battle for first place.

The Stadium, for example, is one hot drop that has a detonator to be retrieved, somewhere among the stands. It is one of the most popular landing spots for players since there are several different loot boxes to scramble through, along with a plethora of rare orange loot crates that often spawn in the middle of the field.

As a result, the Stadium detonator can be hard to capture right off the bat since you’ll have to deal with droves of enemies running through the stands and on the field in an attempt to find a serviceable weapon to defend themselves.

Stadium detonator locations

Grab a hot dog and a detonator at the Stadium snack stand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the common locations where the Stadium detonator can be found is on the southeast side of the Stadium, where mostly seated areas can be found for fans to watch the action unfolding on the field. There is, however, a small concession stand where you can find a back table with a deep fryer, a microwave, and a coffee machine. Next to the coffee machine, the detonator case can usually be seen and taken.

Unpack your bags and get ready for battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next area the detonator case can be found is in a bright yellow tent with several equipment cases, which is located on the field near the northeast end. I personally had a tougher time capturing the detonator case at this location, because you are caught right in the middle of the battle where enemy players can easily spot and shoot you.

Related: Assault on Vondel event in MW2 and Warzone: Rewards and challenges

If the detonator is located in this tent, you’ll have to be pretty sneaky to capture it during the opening moments of the match.

Otherwise, grab a gun as quickly as possible and clear out the area before safely hunting down and securing the detonator before moving on in your Warzone match.

About the author