Where to find the Zoo detonator in Warzone Assault on Vondel

Warzone 2 season four rolled out new missions, factions, an entirely new map, as well as a limited-time game mode. Assault on Vondel is an event that requires players to locate detonators, dispatch enemy operators, open crates, start contracts, and more.

Though your exact objective will vary from location to location while playing Assault on Vondel, one common thread will be locating a detonator. Finding detonators is far easier said than done, as these small devices are flung throughout the far corners of Vondel. Though much smaller than Al Mazrah, the urban streets of Vondel can be difficult to traverse. If you are trying to find the Zoo detonator in Warzone 2, here is what you need to know.

Zoo Detonator Location in Warzone 2 Assault on Vondel

There are ten total detonators across the map in the Assault on Vondel mode, though the Zoo detonator is one of the trickiest to find. The Zoo can be found to the south of the map, between the football Stadium and Floating Disctrict.

The Zoo detonator will be found just outside the aquarium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once at the proper location, make your way toward the Aquarium section of the Zoo. The detonator will be located on a wooden patio outside, sitting on a ledge. Use the map above as a reference to help guide you to this detonator.

Related: Assault on Vondel event in MW2 and Warzone: Rewards and challenges

In order to reach this area, you will need either the Skeleton key or Aquarium key in order to reach the Zoo Detonator. While the Skeleton key can be difficult to craft, the Aquarium key can be found off any enemy, supply drop, container, or contract.

Once you have your key, you will be on your way to locating this detonator.

About the author