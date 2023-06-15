How many players are in a match of Vondel in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season 4 has officially arrived, bringing new factions, missions, and an entirely new map to DMZ. Vondel is a sprawling city environment with dynamic weather and plenty to accomplish across the map, but how many players are in a match?

Somewhere between the sizes of the massive Al Mazrah and compact Ashika Island, Vondel is a medium-sized battlefield set in the Netherlands. Surrounded by water just like its reference city of Amsterdam, there are 15 distinctive points of interest that you can explore.

As with the other maps, you can expect plenty of missions to complete across Vondel. Given that you will likely meet both hostile NPCs and players across Vondel, you may want to know how many fellow players to expect. This is everything that you will need to know about Vondel in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Vondel max player capacity in Warzone 2 DMZ

The new map for Warzone 2 DMZ, Vondel, can host up to 18 players per lobby, with six squads of three.

Compared to previous maps, this max player capacity is significantly lower than Al Mazrah. The first map in Warzone 2 DMZ remains the largest in this popular game mode, boasting 66 players across a massive grid.

Vondel is an urban city-scape similar to Amsterdam. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Vondel will feature the same number of players per lobby as Ashika Island. Given that Vondel is slightly larger than Ashika Island, you will be far less compact than the island map. Similar to Ashika Island, you can expect fewer spawn locations and more frequent run-ins with fellow operators.

Though I have only managed to get in a few games since Vondel’s launch, I have already seen plenty of action between other players and NPCs. Undoubtedly, locations such as the football arena, abandoned zoo, and medieval castle will become hotspots for player activity and mission locations.

