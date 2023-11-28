How to farm Flawless Aetherium Crystals in MW3 Zombies

Aetherium Crystals can save you a bunch of time in MW3 Zombies, and if you can farm a Flawless Aetherium Crystal, then a game of Zombies will be far more productive.

I think we’d all agree that MWZ has been an unexpected surprise. A “reskinned DMZ” has proven to be unbelievably fun and engaging, but sometimes it can be a bit slow in the beginning.

This is why having items ready to go is a big bonus. We’ve already told you how to get Raw Aetherium Crystals and Refined Aetherium Crystals, but now it’s time to earn MW3‘s Flawless Aetherium Crystals.

How to get Flawless Aetherium Crystals in MW3 Zombies

Popping one of these bad boys is empowering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The absolute fastest and most efficient way to farm Flawless Aetherium Crystals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is to focus on taking out Mega Abominations, AKA Megabombs.

Either take them out during the course of general play, or better yet, concentrate on Tier Three Bounty Contracts. Not only can you get Flawless Aetherium Crystals, but you also have a chance of getting that sacred Ray Gun Schematic, amongst other things.

I will say this farming method isn’t easy, as Mega Abominations are a pain. They’re big, tanky, can launch some pretty good ranged attacks, and their sponginess gives other Tier Three zombies ample time to pick apart your plates in a flash.

If you do get discouraged at the thought of taking them out though, we have a guide for the best way to take out a Mega Abomination. Also, remember the prize you’re fighting for.

What do Flawless Aetherium Crystals do in MW3 Zombies?

If you crack open a Flawless Aetherium Crystal, then it will instantly Pack-A-Punch your current weapon to level three. So, if you start a new match, you can use one and become unstoppable from the get-go.

Using a Flawless Aetherium Crystal completely takes the Pack-A-Punch concept out of the question. It saves you time, frees up more Essence, and gives you the power to head straight into Tier Two or Tier Three with confidence.