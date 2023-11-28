How to easily get Tier 3 Hellhound pet in MW3 Zombies

Extra allies are always appreciated in Modern Warafre 3 Zombies, and CoD players can acquire the services of a pretty powerful pooch as a pal. Having a Tier 3 Hellhound on your side is a huge asset, and I have a cunning way to get one.

Across its three tiers of difficulty, Urzikstan’s map has dangers lurking around every corner, so you need to get as many free Perks as you can but also call upon the help of a friendly furry, albeit slightly on fire, face.

Hellhounds are typically hostile, but with the right dog-charming skills, you can get one to fight by your side. In particular, a Tier 3 Hellhound pet will help you go a long way in MW3 Zombies.

Where to find a Tier 3 Hellhound pet in MW3 Zombies

Yes, you’ll unfortunately have to go into the red zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my experience, I’ve found that Tier 3 always has a Doghouse in the exact same spot on the edge of the area’s boundaries—as you can see in my screenshot above.

This makes it very easy to pre-meditate your approach and get a Tier 3 Hellhound with utmost consistency every time.

How to get a Tier 3 Hellhound pet in MW3 Zombies

Mmm, tasty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few ways you can go about getting the Tier 3 Hellhound in MW3 Zombies, but I find the easiest is to get a boat and approach the Doghouse from the shortest side of the island possible.

I’ll quickly summarize these steps for you:

Ensure you have explosive devices in your inventory before staring a game of MWZ. I find that a Grenade Launcher and/or RPG helps, and then have a Cymbal Monkey, LT53 Kazimir, devices like Semtex or C4, or even a Killstreak should do the job. Furthermore, have Stamin-Up equipped, or have no secondary weapon, so you’re very fast. Now, trigger an Exfil to get a big pack of Zombies together. Unleash your explosives on them, and they should drop Chunks of Flesh—you need to stow away three of them. Next, find a boat, and travel along until you get to my green, player one indicator in the screenshot in the previous section of this guide. If you need to, switch to no weapon, for added speed, and run up the side of the island via its intricate paths, making your way up to the top of the castle. The Doghouse icon should appear, so simply get to it ASAP, and deposit all three Chunks of Flesh. Your new Hellhound pet should explode out of the Doghouse.

What does a Tier 3 Hellhound pet do in MW3 Zombies?

Aside from being stronger and more durable than a Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hellhound, your new Tier 3 Hellhound pet can revive you when you get downed.

What’s even better is that your pet can do this multiple times, pretty much making you invincible! Obviously, you have to ensure that the Hellhound stays alive, of course. So, if you plan on staying in Tier 1 and Tier 2, you can basically forget about dying for the rest of the game.

Make sure to pet your demon-like doggo Hellhound, too, as a thank you.