How to get Chunks of Flesh in MW3 Zombies

It’s a bizarre resource, but Chunks of Flesh are well worth picking up in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The good news is that as gross as it sounds, Chunks of Flesh are fairly easy to acquire in MW3.

Well after its release, MW3 players have been discovering secrets about Operation Deadbolt and its presence in Urzikstan. Did you know there’s a hidden vault in MW3? Or a “pay respect” location that can give you free weapon upgrades?

It’s not a secret, but Chunks of Flesh can be used to great effect in MWZ. I’ll do my best and try not to flesh this guide out, so let’s show you quickly how to grab some Chunks of Flesh.

Where to get Chunks of Flesh in MW3 Zombies

I wouldn’t advise hunting this item in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to use explosive devices to obtain Chunks of Flesh in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

It’s barbaric and beautiful, but the main way to get some Chunks of Flesh is to use explosives, such as grenades or a Rocket Launcher, to obliterate zombies.

The best method is to get a small group of the undead together, use your explosive implement of choice, and check the area to see if any Chunks of Flesh have dropped. Blasting away tightly packed groups should increase your odds, and will be much more efficient and quick than trying to explode a single zombie at a time, praying they give you the flesh you crave.

Why should you be looking for some singed flesh though? You can use them on the Doghouse locations scattered around the map in MW3 Zombies to get yourself a friendly (or not) Hellhound.