MW3 Zombies: Doghouse spawn locations, explained

Early into the run of Zombies in Modern Warfare 3, a bit of noise has been made within the community regarding Doghouse spawn locations.

This is because, perhaps for the first time in Call of Duty history, players can be the ones to tell Hellhounds to fetch them some souls. In addition to unlocking a trophy for players who are able to pet them, befriending a hellish companion actually seems to be a very strong tip for those looking to stay extra safe out in the undead-infested lands of Urzikstan. Not only will they follow you around the entire map even while you’re in a vehicle, but befriended zombie dogs will also attack nearby enemies and revive you or fallen squadmates in exchange for small portions of their health.

Of course, taking advantage of this Easter egg in the first place is only possible if you know where to find Hellhounds.

All Doghouse spawn locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

At time of writing, it appears that there are 16 different possible Doghouse spawn locations in Urzikstan where players can recruit Hellhounds to their side. As showcased by CoD Zombies content creator MysteryHQ, each of these 16 locations has been confirmed to be able to spawn in a Doghouse randomly depending on the game.

If they do spawn, you will see a Doghouse icon on your mini-map if you’re near it, but not on your full map. After some time, Doghouses can also spawn in the later parts of players’ sessions, so it can be worth checking these areas out more than once in a game.

MysteryHQ also noted that recruiting a Hellhound while there are zombies in the area could cause them to bug out, so it seems players will want to make sure they’re in the clear before doing so.

How to get a Hellhound pet in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Once you’ve found a Doghouse, all you need to do to summon a friendly Hellhound is deposit a certain number of Chunks of Flesh into it, depending on the threat level of the map you’re in:

Low Threat – One Chunk of Flesh required

– One Chunk of Flesh required Medium Threat – Two Chunks of Flesh required

– Two Chunks of Flesh required High Threat – Three Chunks of Flesh required

A Chunk of Flesh is a rare item that can drop from any zombie that is annihilated by a powerful firearm (like a Pack-a-Punched shotgun) or an explosive (like an LT53 Kazimir). The sole difference between the versions is that the higher the level of the dog you invest in, the more health it has to take damage and spend on revives.