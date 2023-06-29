How to complete Vondel Investigation in DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ season four added plenty of missions to go along with its new map, Vondel. Vondel Investigation, a tier three mission for the White Lotus faction, is just one of these new tasks that you can complete in this new urban landscape.

Vonel Investigation has three central objectives that you will need to accomplish in order to complete the mission. Before even starting this mission, you will need to acquire a Shadow Company laptop. Once you have completed this prerequisite mission and have the Shadow Company Laptop in your inventory, you can complete this map-spanning mission.

While Vondel Investigation is a relatively easy mission, the description does not supply you with any information on where you need to go exactly. If you are trying to finish Vondel Investigation, this is what you need to do.

How to get the Shadow Company Laptop

The first step to complete Vondel Investigation is to infiltrate Vondel with a Shadow Company laptop. If you do not have a Shadow Company laptop from the previous mission, dubbed Shadow Company Intel, you will need to grab another one from Ashika Island before proceeding.

You can find a Shadow Company Laptop on Ashika Island | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The easiest location to find a Shadow Company laptop is in the science center, to the east of Town Center on Ashika Island. On the second floor of this building will be a Shadow Company laptop atop a desk. Interact with this item to store it in your inventory, then exfiltrate to Vondel.

Where to find the Russian Hard Drive in Vondel

Part two of Vondel Investigation will require you to find a Russian hard drive in Vondel. This important mission item can be located in the Graveyard, which is located in the southeastern portion of the map, just beside the medieval castle. Use the map below for reference.

The Russian hard drive pick up can be found in Graveyard | Screenshot via Dot Esports

While the spawn position may change for you, I found my Russian hard drive on the easternmost tip of the Graveyard area, behind a large pillar. Just walk over to the hard drive to pick it up and continue on with the third and final part of the mission.

How to upload the Russian hard drive

Once you have found and looted the Russian hard drive, it is time to wrap up this mission by uploading the hard drive at the Shadow Company upload station. Unlike the other maps, there are no radio towers where you can easily upload materials. Instead, you will need to find a secure intel contract.

Secure intel contracts can be found across Vondel, though my go-to station is at the very top of the castle on the north western most point of the map. After unlocking access to one of these terminals by retrieving yet another hard drive, you will have access to the upload station. So long as the Shadow Company laptop is still in your inventory, you can upload the Russian hard drive at the computer and finally complete your mission.

