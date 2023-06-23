How to complete the Shadow Company Intel mission in DMZ

Completing faction missions is the primary progression path for the DMZ mode. And since the launch of Call of Duty’s season four on June 14, completing these missions has become vital to unlocking major necessary upgrades such as an expanded stash, more insured slots, and daily urgent missions.

One of these missions, Shadow Company Intel, is part of the White Lotus faction mission collection. Completing White Lotus missions is key to unlocking the cash wallet and Bounty Board upgrades.

The mission is a basic grab-and-dash mission on Ashika Island. Here’s how to get it done.

Shadow Company Intel mission requirements

To complete the Shadow Company Intel mission, players need to:

Take the Shadow Company laptop form the second floor desk of the Ashika Science Center. Extract with the laptop.

How to access the second floor of the Ashika Science Center

The Ashika Science Center is located on the western side of the map, next to the Town Hall. Sometimes, though, you may get unlucky like I did and the Ashika Science Center will randomly spawn as a Stronghold. In that case, you will need to find or purchase a Stronghold Keycard to access the building; the enemies inside will be tougher, but you can collect better loot while completing the mission.

In-game map showing where to find the Ashika Science Center. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a tip, if the Ashika Science Center is a Stronghold, you can actually parachute on top of the roof from the nearby rock formations and access two high-value loot containers without even needing the keycard.

Related: All DMZ upgrades and how to unlock them

Where is the Shadow Company laptop?

In-game look at the Shadow Company laptop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shadow Company laptop is located on the second floor reception desk, toward the exact center of the building. The laptop is located next to the locked door to the Research Center Room; if you have the key for the room, you can unlock it to get the loot, but it is not necessary to complete this mission.

Exfil with the laptop

Once you have secured and stashed the Shadow Company laptop, head to the nearest exfil spot. Simply call for exfil, hop on the chopper, and the mission is complete.

About the author