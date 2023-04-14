How to complete the Friendly Fire mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched its third season, bringing a new faction, missions, and several features to the popular DMZ game mode. Among the newly added content to DMZ is the Friendly Fire mission, which many players have reported struggling with so far.

To complete this mission, players only need to kill the Pyro Commander and three additional Pyro guards with fire. Though Commander class enemies are stronger than your average Cartel or Al Qatala soldier, this task is relatively simple and comes with a massive XP reward. The only issue is in finding the actual location of the Pyro Commander.

If you are trying to locate the Pyro Commander to complete the Friendly Fire mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is what you need to do.

The full Friendly Fire mission guide in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to complete the Friendly Fire mission in DMZ, players should acquire two items:

The main target of this mission, the Pyro Commander, randomly spawns in one of Al Mazrah’s various strongholds. Instead of trudging through the massive continent on foot, it is better to use your helicopter to survey the strongholds from the air. Whenever the Pyro Commander spawns, players will be notified by an icon appearing on their mini and tac map.

Once you have entered the vicinity of the Pyro Commander, players will need to enter the stronghold and search for the Commander enemy. So far, it appears that the Pyro Commander will always spawn behind a locked door. This makes the Skeleton Key a necessity to have in order to complete this mission, preferably multiple since you may encounter several locked doors.

Image via Activision

Whether it’s the Post Office, U.S. Embassy, Al Bagra Fortress, or any of the other strongholds in DMZ, the spawn location for the Pyro Commander is elusive. Above is just one of the possible locations that the enemy could spawn in.

Pyro guards will also spawn in the same stronghold as the Pyro Commander. Be sure to kill three with an incendiary weapon of some kind; otherwise, you will need to find the Pyro’s location a second time to complete the mission.