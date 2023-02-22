How to kill a commander in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently released new content for season two, bringing players to the new Ashika map, creating new points of interest across both maps, and rolling out several new missions. ‘Commanding Intel’ is a mission that requires players to accomplish an array of objectives. One of the core elements of the mission is to kill a commander on either Al Mazrah or Ashika.

Commanders in Warzone 2 are boss-like hostile NPCs found across the map, with their own unique characteristics, weapons, and patterns. There are three known commanders in Warzone 2 found across both Al Mazrah and Ashika, known as the Chemist, Juggernaut, and Commander Helicopter. Spawning any of these three commanders requires players to complete one or more specific activities.

If you are looking to see which commander you are able to take down, here’s what you need to know.

How to find a commander in Warzone 2 DMZ

There are three commanders in Warzone 2 that can be summoned on either Al Mazrah or Ashika. To spawn in one of these commanders, players must either complete a specific mission or venture to specific sites on the map. Below are all three commanders and the conditions necessary to find them.

Commander Helicopter – Players must first complete the ‘Secure Intel’ mission. After this, find the skull with a headset icon and go to this location to find the commander.

Players must first complete the ‘Secure Intel’ mission. After this, find the skull with a headset icon and go to this location to find the commander. Chemist – The Chemist can be located in any radiation area on either Al Mazrah or Ashika.

The Chemist can be located in any radiation area on either Al Mazrah or Ashika. Juggernaut – The Juggernaut has the chance to spawn at any Weapon Case location on the map.

The easiest of the three to both find and kill is the Commander Helicopter. Both the Chemist and Juggernaut are not guaranteed to spawn, but the Commander Helicopter will appear on the map after completing the pre-requisite mission.

The Commander Helicopter is also easily dispatched by any anti-air weapons that you may possess. Even easier, players can set up a SAM site and lure the Commander into the area to take him down.