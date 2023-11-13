How to complete Hands Off in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies tasks players with completing missions all over the map, like its spiritual sibling DMZ. Though you won’t be hunting dead drops, you’ll still need specific objectives—and in Hands Off, you’ll need to find a Sentry Turret and use it to kill zombies and mercenaries.

The Hands Off mission is relatively straightforward, though you’ll still need to know where to look. Locating a Sentry Turret is just the first piece of the puzzle since you’ll also have to take it out for a spin in areas with mercenaries and zombies. Here’s what you need to do to complete this mission, coupled with our tips on where to look.

Hands Off mission guide: Sentry Turret locations, Mercenary kills, and more

The Hands Off mission doesn’t necessarily ask you to go around the map hunting for specific items or locations (a common sight in DMZ). Instead, it has three somewhat simple objectives:

Kill 20 Zombies with Sentry Guns

Kill 10 Mercenaries with Sentry Guns

Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Here’s how you can complete each of them and cross this mission off your list.

Where to find Sentry Turrets for MW3 Zombies’ Hands Off mission

We’ve found Sentry Guns in multiple places throughout the map in MWZ, mostly in areas that can drop higher-level loot. But the most reliable way to find a Sentry Turret is to purchase one from a Buy Station in threat two or higher. And their price tag isn’t expensive, either—just 2,000 Essence is enough to score a Sentry Turret for this mission.

The shopping cart icon will save you loads of time when trying to complete this mission. Image via Activision

We’ve lucked out with Sentry Turrets a few times. We’ve gotten a few from contracts and Merc Caches, with a random Merc Cache in the Seaport District giving us one. Still, paying 2,000 Essence is more reliable than depending on luck, but you can hit the jackpot and loot one along the way as you’re searching for cash and valuables.

Where to kill Mercenaries and Zombies with a Sentry Turret in MWZ

One of these two factions is considerably harder to kill. (Hint: it’s the one with snipers.)

Killing 20 zombies with a Sentry Turret is easy—just find areas with lots of zombies and place a turret. Exfil zones and contracts did the trick for us.

Mercenaries, on the other hand, are a bit trickier to find. Mercenary camps let you make steady, though slow, progress. Mercenary Strongholds are a bit more hectic but offer more enemies. Some contracts, like Defend Ground Station and Aether Extractors, usually bring a few mercenaries in tow, too.

You can reposition your Sentry Turret once you’ve placed it, carrying it upon your shoulders to place it at a different spot. This is handy if you want to set it down on a different part of the stronghold, for instance.

Acquiring a Cyphered Tablet

After you’ve gotten enough kills, all you need to do is pick up a Cyphered Tablet, which has dropped consistently for mercenaries and zombies so far. These items are related to a multitude of quests requiring you to kill enemies in specific ways, so that seems to be how we’ve gotten them to drop. They have a gold border around their item card, so if your natural instinct is to scoop up the loot, odds are you’ll get it soon.

If you’re playing with friends, let them know you’re on the hunt for Cyphered Tablets and ask them to ping one for you, just in case. MWZ‘s mission and daily challenge tracking aren’t the best, so it’s safer to have the quest holder pick it up.