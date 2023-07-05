How to complete Chemical Sourcing in DMZ

Call of Duty DMZ not only introduced players to Phalanx but also brought tons of new missions to the older factions. Many new missions take place on Vondel, though there are still several that will require you to venture back to Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. Chemical Sourcing is one such mission that will have you visit Dead Drops across both previous maps.

Chemical Sourcing is a tier-five mission for the Crown faction in DMZ. To complete this mission, you will need to fulfill three central objectives. First, you will dead drop a bottle of Sulfuric Acid. Next, you will dead drop a bottle of Hydrogen Peroxide and finally also deposit radiation blockers.

This mission might initially appear challenging due to the high quantity of items required to complete the mission, though it is actually easy to run through with the correct knowledge. If you are trying to complete Chemical Sourcing in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is what you need to know.

Where to find Sulfuric Acid in DMZ

There are multiple places where you can find the various chemicals required to complete Chemical Sourcing. All three chemicals can be found in Koschei Complex, though during my run-through of this mission, I obtained Sulfuric Acid from Koschei Complex and the other two remaining chemicals on Al Mazrah.

Related: How to find and enter the Koschei Complex in DMZ

Your first big obstacle in obtaining this acid will be entering Koschei Complex. Once inside through one of the bunker entrances, you will need to be on the lookout for Sulfuric Acid drops. This item will randomly spawn in green, wooden caches.

Since the drops from these caches are completely random, there is no exact method to find this item except to run around the underground area in hopes of a lucky drop. All items that appear in this cache will be chemicals, so you are able to find all three required to complete the mission inside of Koschei Complex, though it may take some time.

Where to find Hydrogen Peroxide in Warzone 2 DMZ

The next chemical that you will need to find is Hydrogen Peroxide. As previously stated, you are able to find this item either in Koschei Complex or in Al Mazrah. I had success finding this chemical in hidden cache locations across Al Mazrah. Below is a map of Al Mazrah that shows all known hidden cache locations as of season four.

There are a lot of hidden cache locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hidden caches can be identified as small, almost garbage can-like circles stuck in the ground. The majority of these will likely contain weapons, equipment, or cash, but it can also spawn hydrogen peroxide.

Where to find Radiation Blockers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Radiation Blockers are the final and easiest of the three chemicals to find in the Chemical Sourcing mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Unlike the other two chemicals, which can only be found as random spawns across Al Mazrah and Koschei Complex, radiation blockers have more usual spawn locations.

There’s always a hospital somewhat nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can typically find radiation blockers in any hospital location across any map in DMZ. Once again, I found luck finding one inside of Al Mazrah hospital in Rohan Oil. There are also hospitals found in Sai’d City, Sawah Village, and various other spots listed above.

Now that you have all three chemicals to complete the Chemical Sourcing mission, all you need to do is find a Dead Drop location to store your items in. After this, you will have completed this tier four Crown mission and will receive your rewards.

About the author