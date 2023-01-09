Looting is half the fight in any battle royale game, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is no different from other games in the genre like Apex Legends or Fortnite.

You need to equip yourself with the best weapons possible, and those are procured by grabbing money and getting a little lucky with the items you find in Al Mazrah itself. But the fight for loot can be hastened by finding hidden caches that are scattered across the island.

These hidden caches look kind of like trash cans that have been stuffed into the ground, and they can be found all around the battle royale map. And they are basically treasure chests full of loot for players to chase down.

You can find just about anything inside of these hidden caches, including high-tier weapons, killstreaks, equipment, and lots and lots of sweet, sweet cash for you to use at buy stations all across the map.

Here are the hidden cache locations currently found on Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 hidden cache locations on Al Mazrah

Screengrab via Activision

There are dozens of hidden caches located all over Al Mazrah. The screengrab above shows what they look like. They can be easy to miss, but if you keep your eyes trained on the ground in certain areas, you can spot them thanks to their white outline.

When you look at them up close, the “Loot Cache: Hidden Cache” window will pop up. You can then inspect it with the square button and find all of the loot inside, just like looting an enemy body or backpack.

A few specific points of interest have quite a few of them scattered around in close proximity, so these are decent landing spots if you want quick cash and loot. It’s sort of like an easy button for the early game in a match of BR.

Here are some POIs with lots of caches nearby:

Oasis

Hydroelectric

Quarry

Cemetery

Sawah Village

Airport

Here’s a map of Al Mazrah with locations of hidden caches marked by red dots:

Image via Activision | Remix by Scott Duwe

This map is up to date with all of the hidden cache locations that players have found around Al Mazrah. It’s possible that there are more, and even more likely that some caches will be added (or possibly subtracted) from the map with each successive update in Warzone 2.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.