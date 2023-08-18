Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release this fall, and Vladimir Makarov is not the only one excited about it. But with all of the rumors and leaks of the past few months, there’s more controversy about the launch than usual.

There’s been some confusion around the pricing of MW3, mainly due to the fact that the game appears as a DLC on digital storefronts. Make no mistake, though, this is a full-fledged Call of Duty game with a campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies co-op experiences, so it’s priced as a premium title.

This change is because of the inception of CoD HQ, the reworking of the CoD app which uses MW2’s install as a base experience, where all current and future CoD games will be found. All games will be found in the HQ as one app, so players will no longer have to uninstall or reinstall the games.

Here’s all there is to know about MW3’s price.

How much will MW3 cost?

The Vault Edition has lots of extra goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s standard edition is priced at $69.99 in the U.S. The Vault Edition of MW3 comes in at $99.99 in the U.S. and includes the season one BlackCell battle pass, two weapon vaults, and the Nemesis Operator pack. The operator pack features Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov operators, along with two skins for each of them.

Related: How to unlock the M13C in MW2 and Warzone

The standard edition of MW3 can be found on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Battle.net. The Vault Edition can be pre-ordered there as well.

Pre-orders of either edition will gain early access to both the campaign (likely beginning on Nov. 2) and the MW3 beta, plus instant access to the Soap Operator Pack, which features two skins for Soap in MW2 and Warzone, and a blueprint for the new M13C assault rifle.

When is MW3’s release date?

MW3 will be here before you know it. Image via Activision

MW3 launches on Nov. 10, but those who pre-order will gain access to the game’s campaign a week early. The PlayStation Store says campaign early access is expected to go live on Nov. 2 at 12pm CT, but that’s subject to change.

It’s unknown when the beta will take place, but it will be playable first on PlayStation as part of Activision’s deal with Sony. Rumors and leaks point to the beta taking place sometime in October, though, so players looking to play MW3 as soon as possible should pre-order before then. Or, you can wait to play the open beta without spending a dime.

About the author