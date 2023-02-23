How many players are there in a match of DMZ Ashika Island?

Call of Duty: Warzone season two introduced players to an all-new DMZ map in Ashika. Physically, Ashika Island is significantly smaller than Al Mazrah with far fewer regions. Despite the decrease in size, Ashika still has a wide variety of points of interest, ranging from locked key locations to Dead Drops.

Since Ashika is a more compact map, players can likely expect more action and conflict with either fellow players and squads or hostile NPCs roaming around the island.

In order to be successful in DMZ, players must outlast their competition and complete missions in spite of potential clashes with other players. This has led many to wonder exactly how many players are in the lobby of DMZ on Ashika.

Here’s what we know about the new DMZ map’s size.

How many players are in an Ashika DMZ lobby?

Ashika Island only hosts a maximum of 18 total players, with squad gameplay being made up of six three-man squads. Compared to Al Mazrah, the map initially launched with Warzone 2, this is a much smaller number of players. Al Mazrah had a maximum of 66 players per lobby with 22 three-man squads.

Given the much smaller space on Ashika, players also have far less variety in potential spawn locations. So far, there are only six recorded spawn locations on Ashika, which is also far fewer than Al Mazrah.

The Ashika spawn locations are:

Beach Club

Town Center

Lighthouse (North of Oganikku)

Water Treatment

Shipwreck

Port Ashika

Since there are both reduced spawn locations and less physical space to traverse on the map, players may actually come into contact with each other more frequently despite the decrease in size. Whenever venturing to one of these major hubs, or delving deeper into the center of Ashika, players should certainly be prepped for a fight at any time.

