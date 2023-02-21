Where to use the Drifting Supply Bag key in DMZ

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode lets fans explore detailed maps with tons of loot, secrets, and enemies scattered throughout creatively designed locations.

Players embark on adventures with the main goal of reigning supreme by taking down all other opponents in the battle royale experience. Throw a Tarkov-like looting mechanic into the mix, players now have to be a bit more conscious of their scavenging. The last thing they want is to start all over again before the reset.

Users can search through a variety of buildings, finding keys to unlock the most desirable locations, all in the hopes of finding the best loot.

Ashika Island is a relatively small map, which means some of the secret chests and areas are creatively hidden. The Drifting Supply Bag Location is no exception.

How to find the Drifting supply bag in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Prepare yourself, the drifting supply bag is a difficult bit of loot to find. Hop into a Warzone 2 DMZ match, and get ready to get a little wet. You’ll have to get your goggles on and dive to the depths of D2’s water on Ashika Island.

Before you set off on your voyage, make sure you have the Drifting supply bag key. Otherwise, you’ll be getting your gear wet for nothing.

Image via Activision

The bag is located toward the top right-hand corner of D2, and you’ll have to swim all the way down to the bottom of the ocean.

Once you’ve reached the bottom, you’ll see a black duffle bag filled with $75,000, and now you can go get yourself something nice. The area is way out in the ocean, so you’ll need a vehicle or strong legs to get there. Practice your freestyle strokes—you’ll need it.

Image via Activision

That’s all there is to it, now you’ve collected a large amount of cash that you can spend in your next DMZ games.