Group play results for Stage One of 2021 Call of Duty League

The 2021 season of the Call of Duty League is officially underway.

Nearly six months ago, the inaugural season of the CDL wrapped up with the Dallas Empire winning CoD Champs 2020. Since then, the competitive Call of Duty scene has experienced one of its most hectic offseasons to date.

The day after Dallas won CoD Champs 2020, the CDL announced that the league was reverting back to four-vs-four gameplay for 2021. This meant all 12 CDL franchises had to cut at least one player from the five-man starting lineups they had in 2020. Most teams made drastic changes to their rosters.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2021

A couple of CDL franchises also went through some changes in the offseason with 100 Thieves acquiring OpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ spot in the league and the Chicago Huntsmen rebranding to OpTic Chicago.

But now, with the offseason officially in the rear-view mirror, the second season of the Call of Duty League begins today with the Opening Weekend hosted by the Atlanta FaZe.

Presenting the groups for #CDL2021 Stage 1!



The 12 Call of Duty League teams are set to begin competition February 11 at Opening Weekend. pic.twitter.com/9rZl95hHg3 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) January 25, 2021

The format of the league has changed a bit for this season. The 2021 CDL regular season will feature five stages. In each stage, all 12 franchises will play five group play matches to determine their seeding for that stage's Major, a double-elimination event.

Teams will also once again compete for CDL Points, which will be used to determine the league's standings. Only the top eight teams in the league based on CDL Points will get to compete in the 2021 Call of Duty League Playoffs at the end of the season.

Image via Call of Duty League

With Stage One kicking off today, CDL teams will begin to play their first online group play matches of the new season. The results of these series will shape the bracket that's used for the Stage One Major, which will take place in early March.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One group play matches, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Group A)

Los Angeles lead 1-0

Garrison Hardpoint: 250-194 Los Angeles

Miami Search and Destroy

This article will be updated until Stage One group play matches end on Sunday, Feb. 28.