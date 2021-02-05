All current Call of Duty League 2021 rosters

The second Call of Duty League season is nearly here and many of the teams have overhauled their rosters following the league’s decision to move back to four-person lineups.
Every franchise except the defending CDL champions, the Dallas Empire, added a player to their projected starting roster. These moves, the teams hope, will help them survive the long regular season and win $1.2 million at the 2021 CDL Playoffs.
Here are the current rosters for all of the Call of Duty League teams heading into the 2021 season.
Atlanta FaZe
- aBeZy
- Arcitys
- Cellium
- Simp
- Sibilants (substitute)
- Crowder (head coach)
Dallas Empire
- Crimsix
- Huke
- iLLeY
- Shotzzy
- FeLo (substitute)
- Rambo (head coach)
Florida Mutineers
- Neptune
- Owakening
- Skyz
- Slacked
- Havok (substitute)
- Atura (head coach)
London Royal Ravens
- Alexx
- Dylan
- Seany
- Zer0
- Afro (substitute)
- Dominate (head coach)
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Apathy
- Assault
- SiLLY
- Vivid
- Chino (substitute)
- MentaL (substitute)
- Bevils (head coach)
Los Angeles Thieves
- Kenny
- SlasheR
- Temp
- TJHaLy
- Drazah (substitute)
- JKap (head coach)
Minnesota RØKKR
- Accuracy
- Attach
- MajorManiak
- Priestahh
- Saintt (head coach)
New York Subliners
- Asim
- Clayster
- Diamondcon
- Mack
- HyDra (substitute)
- Revan (head coach)
OpTic Chicago
- Dashy
- Envoy
- FormaL
- Scump
- General (substitute)
- Sender (head coach)
Paris Legion
- AquA
- Classic
- Fire
- Skrapz
- Theory (head coach)
Seattle Surge
- Gunless
- Loony
- Octane
- Prestinni
- Nubzy (head coach)
Toronto Ultra
- Bance
- Cammy
- CleanX
- Methodz
- Insight (substitute)
- MarkyB (head coach)