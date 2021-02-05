All current Call of Duty League 2021 rosters

Keep up to date with how the CDL teams are shaping up.

The second Call of Duty League season is nearly here and many of the teams have overhauled their rosters following the league’s decision to move back to four-person lineups.

Every franchise except the defending CDL champions, the Dallas Empire, added a player to their projected starting roster. These moves, the teams hope, will help them survive the long regular season and win $1.2 million at the 2021 CDL Playoffs.

Here are the current rosters for all of the Call of Duty League teams heading into the 2021 season.

Atlanta FaZe

aBeZy

Arcitys

Cellium

Simp

Sibilants (substitute)

Crowder (head coach)

Dallas Empire

Crimsix

Huke

iLLeY

Shotzzy

FeLo (substitute)

Rambo (head coach)

Florida Mutineers

Neptune

Owakening

Skyz

Slacked

Havok (substitute)

Atura (head coach)

London Royal Ravens

Alexx

Dylan

Seany

Zer0

Afro (substitute)

Dominate (head coach)

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Apathy

Assault

SiLLY

Vivid

Chino (substitute)

MentaL (substitute)

Bevils (head coach)

Los Angeles Thieves

Kenny

SlasheR

Temp

TJHaLy

Drazah (substitute)

JKap (head coach)

Minnesota RØKKR

Accuracy

Attach

MajorManiak

Priestahh

Saintt (head coach)

New York Subliners

Asim

Clayster

Diamondcon

Mack

HyDra (substitute)

Revan (head coach)

OpTic Chicago

Dashy

Envoy

FormaL

Scump

General (substitute)

Sender (head coach)

Paris Legion

AquA

Classic

Fire

Skrapz

Theory (head coach)

Seattle Surge

Gunless

Loony

Octane

Prestinni

Nubzy (head coach)

Toronto Ultra