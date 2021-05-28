Florida Mutineers stun Toronto Ultra to kick off 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 4 group stage

No team in the Call of Duty League is safe this season.

The Florida Mutineers came into today’s match against the Toronto Ultra sitting in eighth place in the standings and sporting a 11-13 match record. Many experts and pundits expected Toronto, the fourth-place team that had only lost a a few series over the past two months, to have an easy time with Florida.

The Mutineers came out firing, however, starting in map one with Raid Hardpoint. Led by Skyz, who went 24-13 for a 1.85 K/D, and Neptune, who posted a 1.39 K/D, the Mutineers were able to close it out 250-182 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Map two was Standoff Search and Destroy and the Mutineers stayed in control the entire way, winning 6-2. Leading the way in the second map was Neptune with a 9-4 performance. Havok and Owakening also had great games, going 8-4 and 6-4, respectively.

The Ultra, who had already lost more maps in this series than their entire run in Stage Three group play, seemed to flip a switch on map three, Raid Control. Insight and Cammy led the way for the Ultra with 1.83 and 1.44 K/Ds in the 3-0 win.

Map four was a back-and-forth affair on Moscow Hardpoint. The two teams were tied at 202 apiece, but Toronto took a late lead and never looked back, forcing a fifth game with a 250-209 win. Bance finished the map with a 1.33 K/D, becoming the only player on his team to post a positive statline.

Toronto took a 3-0 lead on Miami Search and Destroy and appeared to be well on their way to completing the reverse sweep. The Mutineers, however, rattled off six straight rounds to complete the comeback and shut the door on the Ultra with a 6-3 win.

The Call of Duty League returns tomorrow with the Dallas Empire and London Royal Ravens facing off at 2pm CT.