Fix for missing multiplayer DLC error “is rolling out now” after Modern Warfare update version 1.14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans can finally rejoice. Infinity Ward is “rolling out” a fix for yesterday’s pesky missing multiplayer DLC error.

Players were reporting a prompt that said “you are missing one or more Multi Player DLC packs,” asking fans to download and install them. And after nearly a full day of the game-breaking error ruining player’s multiplayer experience, Infinity Ward devs have deployed an update to fix the bug.

A fix is rolling out now across all platforms to resolve an issue where some players were encountering a missing DLC prompt after downloading yesterday's update. Thank you all again for your patience while we worked on a solution. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 12, 2020

The hotfix should solve the error for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC users.

Despite this minor road bump, the season two Battle Pass features 100 tiers of unlocks, including watches, XP tokens, fresh Operator skins, and other cosmetics. And players are ecstatic about a potential new battle royale, called Warzone, that may launch soon.

Screengrab via CharlieIntel

Though the new mode hasn’t been confirmed by Infinity Ward yet, some players have been able to glitch into the Warzone lobby. There’s no concrete date either, but with season two’s cinematic hinting at the new mode, it’ll likely come out soon.