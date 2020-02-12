Warzone might be the name of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s upcoming battle royale mode

Following yesterday’s launch of season two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, including an in-game cinematic teasing a battle royale mode, a new leaked image began making the rounds on social media.

The image showed a logo for “Call of Duty: Warzone” and pictured a bunch of the Operators from the game standing around a tank and other military vehicles. It appears to confirm the battle royale mode and its name, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode.

Modern Warfare: Battle Royale is called "Call of Duty: Warzone"



Will be STANDALONE free-to-play game this could SERIOUSLY be an insane game changer for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/2JlWEtJlU5 — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) February 12, 2020

This morning, Activision has been sending out copyright reports and having the images taken down, so it seems like there’s some validity to the leaked image. The above tweet is just one example.

Rumors of the new battle royale mode have been circulating for months, with the main source being the game’s Ground War maps and how they fit together to create one, huge map made specifically for the last-man-standing mode.

CharlieIntel also reported this morning that some players were somehow able to glitch their games and end up in Warzone lobbies in the game. The images show the Warzone lobby where everything is locked. It includes the ability to edit Operators and something called Drop Kits.

Screengrab via CharlieIntel

Screengrab via CharlieIntel

Will be able to play soon enough. https://t.co/A1a6bEOnrk — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 12, 2020

Trusted industry insider Daniel Ahmad commented on the rumors of Warzone, saying that the mode will be playable “soon enough.” It’s unclear just how soon, but with season two kicking off yesterday, it could be any day now.