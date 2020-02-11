Infinity Ward “working on a fix” for missing multiplayer DLC error after Modern Warfare update version 1.14

With another big Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update comes another game-breaking error.

Despite the exciting second season kicking off today, some Modern Warfare players are unable to jump into the multiplayer action due to an error claiming DLC packs are “missing.” Several players posted their troubles on Reddit, prompting Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams to address the error on Twitter.

“We’re working on a fix now for an issue where some players are encountering a missing DLC prompt when attempting to access multiplayer after today’s update,” Williams said. “We’ll keep you updated and let you know when a fix rolls out.”

A wide range of possible solutions have made it to the Reddit threads, including reinstalling add ons from the store or attempting a hard reset by holding the power button. If those suggestions don’t work, Infinity Ward devs will likely deploy a hotfix for the bug as soon as possible.

The season two Battle Pass features 100 tiers of unlocks, including watches, XP tokens, fresh Operator skins, and other cosmetics. A new “classified” menu option also hints that a battle royale mode may enter the Modern Warfare arena soon.

This article will be updated when Infinity Ward deploys a fix for the error.