The second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now underway.

The latest update for Modern Warfare went live today. Update version 1.14 is a 51.030 GB download file on PlayStation 4.

Infinity Ward on Twitter Season Two is now live! Rust is available for both multiplayer and Gunfight modes today, with Bazaar coming to Gunfight later in the season. We’ll also be turning on Tournaments later in the season as well! Check out the full patch notes here: https://t.co/Ozs6vrtxMo

Here are the full patch notes for update version 1.14.

What’s new

New Operator: Ghost

New Weapons: Grau 5.56 and Striker 45

Playlist update CDL Playlist (Hardpoint, Domination, Search and Destroy) Realism Ground War (previously Realism Mosh Pit) Adding Boneyard into Ground War rotation “I have Rust Issues” – 6v6 Mosh Pit Gunfight Snipers 3v3 Rust: available in 2v2 and 6v6 playlists Atlas Superstore: available in 6v6 and 10v10 playlists

Regiments (check them out in the Social menu)

New Trials

Special Ops Survival: Azhir Cave (Sony Exclusive)

Akimbo Weapon Perk (available in Gunsmith)

A note from the team: Bazaar and Gunfight Tournaments will go live later in the season.

General fixes

Fix for the “Focused” challenge not tracking properly.

Krovnik Farmland Added back into rotation Removed access to the second floor in a handful of centrally located houses (see the locations below marked in red)

Fixes for various exploits across Ground War maps.

Fixed an issue where players could team kill Care Package owners and teammates capturing Care Packages.

Fix for Platinum and Damascus camos sometimes having a blinding glare when in certain areas that contain sunlight.

Fix for a rare bug that could prevent players from accessing the barracks, weapons, and/or Operators tabs after matches.

Disabled the “Copy Loadout” feature.

Field Upgrades

Trophy System: Deploy time has been reduced by about half a second.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to get infinite Weapon Drops by canceling Killstreaks. Killstreaks are no longer usable when the Weapon Drop grenade is equipped.

Fixed a bug where objectives were not giving Field Upgrade progress.

Perks – Rebalancing

Perk 1 Slots Overkill: Switched places with Kill Chain and will now be in Perk 2 E.O.D.: Removed hacking ability (added to Spotter perk) Double Time: Double the recharge rate of Tactical Sprint Quick Fix: Reduced health regeneration delay – any kill will immediately start regeneration

Perk 2 Slots Ghost: Remove Snapshot grenade immunity (moved to Battle Hardened) Restock: Change the equipment recharge rate from 30 to 25 seconds Kill Chain: Switched places with Overkill In Perk 1 Pointman: Increase the score gain for Scorestreaks across all modes

Perk 3 Slots Tune Up: Increase Field Upgrade cost reduction Spotter: Added hacking ability (from E.O.D.); we’re currently working on the ability to hack through walls. Battle Hardened: Added Snapshot grenade immunity (moved from Ghost) Added Gas grenade resistance: Cough is no longer played when a player enters gas Reduced slowdown under gas effect Reduced blur when under gas effect



Weapons

Crossbow: Fix for some kills not tracking properly when attempting to unlock the Crossbow Fixed explosive Fury crossbow bolts to not kill Juggernauts in one hit Very slight tuning to the reload speed. We’re still fine tuning this one, so more adjusting is in the works! Fixed a bug where the Crossbow did not do any melee damage to Deployable Cover

SA87: Smoothed out recoil, increased damage

Increased RAM-7 extended mags ammo count from 45 to 50

A note from the weapons team: The Solozero NVG Enhanced is supposed to see through smoke, but a rendering bug broke this one optic temporarily. We’ll have it fixed shortly.

Special Operations

Operation Harbinger: Fixed an issue with a checkpoint that could cause players to spawn under the map.

Keyboard and mouse

Added Change to Loadout keybinds for Custom Loadouts 6 to 10, allowing players to quickly switch to any of their favorite Loadouts with the press of a button.

Fixed a visual issue where highlighting the usernames of multiple people in a lobby with the mouse cursor could lead to multiple Emblem/Player Card/Level UI elements appearing and overlapping each other.

Call of Duty League

Removed Specialist restrictions.

CoD Caster

For keyboard and mouse Codcasters, it’s now possible to bring up player Field Upgrades by pressing a key in the same way as they can with Killstreaks. This also shows the exact progress until each player unlocks their respective Field Upgrade.

Player health levels are displayed in the background of their portraits.

Player numbers are now displayed in the minimap and are larger when viewed on the full map.

PC

When using the Tracker perk, footprints are now visible even when the Bullet Impacts & Sprays option is disabled in the Graphics tab.

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability.

