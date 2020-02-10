Call of Duty: Modern Warfare adds a CDL playlist with season 2 tomorrow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting a new playlist with season two tomorrow and it looks like it’ll feature the Call of Duty League’s competitive ruleset.

The Call of Duty Twitter account posted a roadmap for season two this afternoon, and under the “new multiplayer modes” section for day one content, it teases a “CDL playlist.”

Image via Activision

It’s unclear if this new playlist will feature a ranking system, like “league play” in Call of Duty games of the past, or if it’ll simply be a playlist that features the Call of Duty League’s restrictive ruleset.

Call of Duty fans have been wishing and hoping for a competitive ranked system in Modern Warfare since it launched to give more hardcore players a chance to flex their skills in some kind of in-game ladder.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II likely featured the series’ best offering of a competitive system with League Play and fans have been lusting after something like it in basically every CoD game since.

Dot Esports has reached out to Infinity Ward for more information about the CDL playlist.