Fans fondly look back at harshly judged, polarizing Call of Duty release

Call of Duty’s Infinite Warfare stood out amongst the pack for its advanced technological weapon, mechs, and space setting. But these were all the wrong reasons to stand out. Who doesn’t want to play as Jon Snow in space? 3.9 million CoD fans, that’s who.

On Nov. 5, Twitter user madis259 reminisced over their favorite Call of Duty campaign: Infinite Warfare. Madz argued that CoD fans continued to buy worse franchise entries such as Vanguard and current Modern Warfare games, instead of trying out Infinite Warfare for themselves.

The hate that Infinite Warfare initially received resulted in the disabled YouTube dislike bar and comments on the official trailer. Many like myself didn’t agree with the shift Call of Duty took from the classic campaign to advanced technological warfare because it “didn’t feel like Call of Duty.” Players easily passed on Infinite Warfare without giving it a chance.

I will never fogive Call of Duty fans for looking at one of the most raw video game trailers of all time and going "yeah this looks like ass" so much that Activision would never make another game like it https://t.co/lkmsBgQ9J6 — Madz (@madis259) November 5, 2023

When comparing Infinite Warfare to other CoD games, the general consensus appears that IW fans enjoyed the campaign above all else. The multiplayer was average, much like any other CoD game, but the thing that turned people off from the moment the trailer dropped was its space setting. There is a clear division between CoD fans who call IW a “masterpiece,” and others who describe this game as part of the “worst era of CoD.”

Infinite Warfare has been a topic of debate on Reddit since its 2016 release. Redditors believed that many players hopped on the hate bandwagon and passed on Infinite Warfare, and described those who did as “sheep. Others say IW simply released at the “worst possible time,” with the release of Battlefield 1 that put the classic FPS gameplay in the spotlight.

With the upcoming release of Modern Warfare III and many hating the campaign (myself included), reminiscing over their favorite games is an appropriate way to fill that CoD hole. Maybe it’s time to see the return to space and jetpacks.