Every Warzone map ranked from worst to best

Call of Duty: Warzone and Warzone 2 have released some of the most unique maps in the long-running franchise’s history. Given that these maps host far more players than the average Call of Duty lobby, Warzone maps are huge undertakings both in size and scope.

At the time of writing, there have been seven total Warzone maps since the game’s initial launch in March 2020. Though every map has its high points, the general reception around Warzone’s array of maps varies wildly.

Below is our ranking of all seven current Warzone maps from worst to best.

Every Warzone map, ranked

7) Caldera

Caldera was one of Warzone’s largest maps, though not everyone’s favorite. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Caldera is by no means a bad map. Personally, I enjoyed the map’s diverse geography and the ambition behind the map’s sheer size. However, I think that the map earned a poor reputation among players after replacing Verdansk, one of the series’ most beloved maps. By the end of Caldera’s lifecycle, many were glad to see it sent off.

6) Fortune’s Keep

It just didn’t hang around long enough. Image via Activision

Fortune’s Keep had a relatively short stay in Warzone. While the visuals of Fortune’s Keep are incredibly distinctive, I could not overlook how small the map felt in comparison to others. The map’s size plus its relatively brief stint in the lineup has made it one of the more forgettable entries into the series.

5) Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island was Warzone’s first attempt at smaller maps. Image via Activision

Perhaps the most controversial opinion on this list, Rebirth Island is many players’ favorite Warzone map. Far smaller than previous maps, Rebirth Island provided a more compact, exciting experience than the sprawling Caldera or Verdansk.

Still, I think that the layout of the map felt awkward and at times claustrophobic. The map heavily promoted close-quarters combat though at the cost of other forms of engagement. Future iterations of a related small map concept, such as Ashika Island, vastly improved on Rebirth Island’s blueprint.

4) Al Mazrah

By far the largest map in Warzone’s history, and with more added in each update. Image via Activision

Al Mazrah is the largest map in Warzone history, even larger than Caldera and Verdansk. Offering both rural and urban environments, Al Mazrah provides one of the best experiences in Warzone.

Whether you’re looking to complete faction missions or drop in with friends, Al Mazrah is a jack-of-all-trades, and due to these different zones suits every playstyle in the book. Refreshes to the map’s content, like the introduction of the Koschei Complex, have kept Al Mazrah interesting and one of my personal favorite maps to return to.

3) Ashika Island

Ashika Island boasts some of the best visuals of all Warzone maps. Image via Activision

Another addition from Warzone 2, I feel that Ashika Island perfected the concept of the “small” Warzone map. Not only is it a compact experience that gives way to more consistent action and gunfights, but I also personally enjoy the overall visual aesthetic of Ashika Island the most.

2) Vondel

A distinctly-recognizable map, and already a favorite among fans. Image via Activision

Though it’s Warzone 2’s newest map, I think that Vondel strikes the balance between large- and small-scale maps perfectly. The Amsterdam-inspired map draws plenty from its real-world counterpart, copying some of the city’s most iconic structures in video game form. The urban sprawl is easily navigable while still offering enough variety and space to make it an enjoyable map.

1) Verdansk

The map that started it all. Image via Activision

It just simply needs to be Verdansk at number one. Verdansk was the first map in the Warzone series and set the tone for all large-scale maps in the future. The map is certainly not without its flaws, though it is undoubtedly seared into the minds of all Warzone players for years to come.

