Even Zombies can’t escape the broken MW3 Season One Reloaded update

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded update today has not gone according to plan. Virtually all game modes have been plagued by bugs and glitches, even some game-breaking ones—and Zombies hasn’t been left out of the “fun.”

CoD players are reporting and experiencing an undead handful of bugs and issues in MW3 Zombies on Jan. 17, including one notable bug that has risen from the grave of DMZ: the inability to save loadouts. Players have been unable to save weapons, equipment, or field upgrades on their loadout page, forcing them to wait to take on the new warlord until the error is fixed or go in with no immediate means of defending themselves.

Is this thing on? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loadouts aren’t the only issue plaguing Zombies, it seems. The official CoD Updates channel on Twitter provided an update saying that several players “are encountering issues with Dog Houses and Turrets” after the Season One Reloaded update went live today. Placing a circuit in a Deadbolt Turret does not activate it and the circuit is lost. In fact, you can place any item into a turret to make it disappear now. Summoning allied Hell Hounds from Dog Houses is also not working.

That’s not all. Players are also reporting all sorts of different issues: excessive lag and freezing, visual bugs, crashes, objectives not displaying, and more.

These issues with Zombies are just part of a much bigger problem with the MW3 Season One Reloaded update going awry. Warzone is glitched to a degree that is borderline unplayable, with creators blasting it as one of the worst updates released. And the highlight has to be the long-awaited Ranked Play release getting delayed due to an unforeseen “critical issue.”

Problematic launches are nothing new to Call of Duty or even MW3 for that matter, but sooner or later, the player base has to reach a breaking point.