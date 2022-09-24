Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?

Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams.

Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.

The Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) has been a part of the CoD franchise for a while now, and it’s also become a hot topic within the community once again with the release of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

Is there Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) in the Modern Warfare 2 beta?

Yes, the Modern Warfare 2 Beta has Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM.) Though it isn’t stated in the game, players can notice SBMM’s presence by the ever-changing nature of their lobbies. You’ll be paired with other new players when you first start playing Modern Warfare 2 on a fresh account.

Despite the high number of veteran players in the CoD series, starting lobbies will have less competition. After winning some matches, your lobbies will likely fill better players, making the matches slightly harder. Eventually, with enough matches played, the system will have enough data to place you into balanced matches where you can compete against players from the same skill tier as yourself.