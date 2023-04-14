DMZ Left High and Dry: How to find the sniper team’s hideout

One of the most elusive missions to complete in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ game mode is Left High and Dry from the Redacted faction. Finding all of the rare items needed to create specific items for this tier two quest is hard enough as is because you have to trade for a skeleton key to open the door itself.

It’s also a hassle to find the building where the sniper team has been holing up since it contains a ton of rare loot, including gold bar, gold skulls, a ton of high-tier plate carriers, and dossier needed to finish the mission. But on such a huge map like Al Mazrah, there are so many places where this hideout could be.

Sniper team hideout location

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Related: How to get the Cronen Squall in DMZ

To find the hideout location, make your way to Ahkdar Village. It is a massive, sprawling township made up of multiple different buildings of varying height, with windows, balconies, and ledges that players can hide out on while they pick you off from above. You’ll have to dodge and weave in between these buildings as you run into multiple different AI and possible squads on your way to the room.

The hideout is situated in the western cluster of buildings in the area, and can be spotted with two doors that lead into a small room with sewing machines on tables. The dossier can be found on a table next to a sewing machine, but you’ll also want to hunt around for more loot than you can handle at once.

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Afterward, you’ll need to make your way to a nearby exfil, whether you run to one of the marked locations on the map, you buy a personal exfil, or you make the long journey to finding some special Heavy Chopper fuel to commandeer the massive machine for yourself. Be careful when you run out, because it is very easy to get overwhelmed by the AI presence in these tight alleyways.