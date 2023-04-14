How to get the Cronen Squall in DMZ

The Cronen Squall is the newest tool of war added to Modern Warfare 2’s extensive armory of weapons, and many people are trying to get their hands on it for their next engagement. The battle rifle has great damage, good range, and can be a nice choice for those looking for a new gun to add to their own arsenal.

In DMZ, the Cronen Squall could be a strong option for players who are looking to bring reliable, medium-to-long-range damage to a firefight. Whether you’re trekking across the arid lands of Al Mazrah or crossing the hills and valleys of Ashika Island, this weapon is perfect for almost any situation.

Acquiring the Cronen Squall in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Unfortunately, there aren’t any exact locations to pick up the Cronen Squall on any of the DMZ maps. The weapon is, however, unlockable through the battle pass with Sector C11 and can be acquired for free by anyone whether they’ve bought the battle pass or not.

This means players simply need to grind out some MW2 before they can place the Cronen Squall as one of their insured weapons. This way, they can constantly use the gun without losing it, should they fall in the heat of battle.

Players can also acquire the Cronen Squall by picking it up from the backpack of a fallen ally or opponent, allowing them to bring the rifle into their next raid. This might not be as reliable of a tactic, however, since most players might not be using the weapon often enough just yet.