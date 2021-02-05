A new Call of Duty: Warzone patch fixes the infinite stim glitch—again

Hopefully it's gone for good this time.

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update became available last night, offering a fix for yet another version of the “infinite stim glitch” that’s popped up in the battle royale numerous times.

Multiple variations of the Stim glitch have shown up in Warzone over the past few months, each of them seemingly more annoying than the last. But basically, the glitch allowed players to infinitely use the stim tactical equipment.

📄#Warzone update going live tonight at 11 PM PST:



Fixed the stim glitch, Stitch operator missions, and more.



Read the notes here:https://t.co/g1cpLajznJ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 5, 2021

Being able to infinitely heal allows players to sit in a random spot inside of the gas, constantly healing over and over again, so they never die. This lets them win the game with ease while legitimate players die to the gas circle.

Raven Software said this infinite stim glitch stemmed from the "player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade."

The update features some other fixes, too, including adjusting the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for Black Ops Cold War weapons. This popped up for many players, who would try to reload and only have to do so immediately again when the magazine didn't replenish somehow.

You can check out the full patch notes for the 11GB Warzone update below:

General

New fix to remove infinite stim glitch Issue stemmed from player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade

Adjusted match bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode to be more in line with Verdansk BR This is part of our continued effort to normalize XP rewards across our various game modes



Weapons

Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for BOCW weapons

Operators

Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended

Gunsmith

Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory

Barracks

Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu

Store

Removed Tier Skips from Modern Warfare Bundles

Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display correct watch

Fixed various minor issues including images, icons, and names

Bug fixes