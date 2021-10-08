Raven Software just pushed a minor update for Call of Duty: Warzone, changing up some of the functions of the popular Iron Trials ’84 limited-time mode before it returns this weekend.
The developer said all of the changes are exclusive to quads, which will rotate with duos, trios, and solos when Iron Trials returns on weekends only. It’s unclear how the other versions of the mode will be affected, if at all.
Most notably, base health regen speed has been increased, leaning heavily into the mode’s unique feel. The Specialist Token has been removed from Buy Stations, too. Instead, it will now drop from an enemy upon their death.
Sniper rifles have been buffed a bit. The headshot down distance has been increased to 50 meters, while sniper headshot damage beyond 50 meters has been increased from 300 to 325. The Medical Syringe now heals 25 percent faster, too.
The patch also includes some bug fixes for annoyances that have popped up lately, such as menus freezing and hitching. The sudden disappearance of the RAAL MG has been rectified and it’s back in the game and ready to use.
The full list of patch notes for today’s update can be found below.
Modes
The following changes are exclusive to the quads version of the Iron Trials ‘84 mode.
- Buy Station
- Specialist Token has been removed.
- Equipment
- Medical Syringe now heals 25% faster.
- Gulag
- Loadouts have been updated.
- Loadout primary Weapon Attachments increased from 2 to 3.
- Loot
- Specialist Token now drops on death.
- Classified Weapons have been updated.
- Foresight has been added as an exceedingly rare drop.
- Player
- Base health regen speed has been increased.
- Vehicles
- Tac Rovers have been enabled.
- Weapons
- Sniper Rifle headshot down distance increased to 50 meters.
- Sniper Rifle headshot damage beyond 50 meters has been increased from 300 to 325.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue causing some menus – notably the Operator Menu – to freeze when attempting to navigate them.
- Fixed an issue causing several Store Bundles splash screens to show white placeholder images.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Moonshot” Challenge to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Quick on the Draw” Challenge to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue causing the rarity of several rewards in the Season Six Battle Pass to not match the BOCW version.
- Fixed an issue causing the Unlock Challenge for the Battle Axe (BOCW) to not track properly.
- Fixed an issue causing Weaver’s “Disciple of Mayhem” Bundle Challenges to not track properly.
- Fixed several issues causing incorrect Calling Cards to appear when equipping certain ones.
- And the RAAL MG (MW) is back! Oops.