Raven Software just pushed a minor update for Call of Duty: Warzone, changing up some of the functions of the popular Iron Trials ’84 limited-time mode before it returns this weekend.

The developer said all of the changes are exclusive to quads, which will rotate with duos, trios, and solos when Iron Trials returns on weekends only. It’s unclear how the other versions of the mode will be affected, if at all.

🛠️A #Warzone update is now live!



This includes changes specific to Iron Trials '84 Quads and various Bug Fixes – including a fix for the menu hitching.



The Season Six Patch Notes have been amended (see October 8th): https://t.co/Y895olxthh pic.twitter.com/X2ZNQBXQbf — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) October 8, 2021

Most notably, base health regen speed has been increased, leaning heavily into the mode’s unique feel. The Specialist Token has been removed from Buy Stations, too. Instead, it will now drop from an enemy upon their death.

Sniper rifles have been buffed a bit. The headshot down distance has been increased to 50 meters, while sniper headshot damage beyond 50 meters has been increased from 300 to 325. The Medical Syringe now heals 25 percent faster, too.

The patch also includes some bug fixes for annoyances that have popped up lately, such as menus freezing and hitching. The sudden disappearance of the RAAL MG has been rectified and it’s back in the game and ready to use.

The full list of patch notes for today’s update can be found below.

Modes

The following changes are exclusive to the quads version of the Iron Trials ‘84 mode.

Buy Station Specialist Token has been removed.

Equipment Medical Syringe now heals 25% faster.

Gulag Loadouts have been updated. Loadout primary Weapon Attachments increased from 2 to 3.

Loot Specialist Token now drops on death. Classified Weapons have been updated. Foresight has been added as an exceedingly rare drop.

Player Base health regen speed has been increased.

Vehicles Tac Rovers have been enabled.

Weapons Sniper Rifle headshot down distance increased to 50 meters. Sniper Rifle headshot damage beyond 50 meters has been increased from 300 to 325.



Bug fixes