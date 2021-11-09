Don't panic, help is on the way.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are experiencing server issues today. But Sledgehammer Games is already working on a fix.

Call of Duty fans are enjoying the latest iteration in the series, Vanguard, and the return to a World War II setting. Vanguard features a robust multiplayer experience, allowing players to participate in small fights and massive battles. But players are experiencing issues preventing them from connecting to the servers today.

❗️We are aware some players are experiencing server connectivity issues in #Vanguard and we are investigating the cause. We will provide an update ASAP. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 9, 2021

Sledgehammer is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. The devs didn’t provide an ETA on when the issues will be resolved, but they promised to provide an update as soon as possible.

Sledgehammer also introduced the new Tactical Tuesday playlist earlier today. This playlist only features six-vs-six gameplay on smaller maps. Only objective-based game modes are available in the new playlist too, making it the perfect choice for competitive players.

Call of Duty fans can also expect more cosmetic items and operators soon since data miners have leaked multiple new operators likely coming in season one. Fans might encounter an Attack on Titans crossover as well, which could allow players to use the series’ iconic weapons in-game.

Almost every multiplayer game will experience server issues at some point. Call of Duty: Vanguard players can use these tools to check the game’s status and if there are any widespread problems.

Update Nov. 9 3:45pm CT: Sledgehammer has confirmed that the server issues have been resolved.