New Tactical Tuesday playlist added to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games introduced a new Tactical Tuesday playlist to Call of Duty: Vanguard today, providing a more traditional public multiplayer experience.

Vanguard’s multiplayer allows players to enjoy battles of all sizes. Fans can partake in the traditional Call of Duty experience with the Tactical Combat Pacing or participate in large-scale battles with the Blitz option. Sledgehammer has now introduced a new playlist called Tactical Tuesday, which is perfect for fans looking for smaller, intense battles.

Welcome to Tactical Tuesday 💥



✔ 6v6 only

✔ Objective modes only

✖ No very large maps pic.twitter.com/sem8kMBhCL — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 9, 2021

The new Tactical Tuesday playlist is six-vs-six and only has objective modes in rotation. The playlist also only includes smaller maps, meaning players will constantly encounter enemies. This is the perfect option for players looking for a classic Call of Duty experience without being bombarded by a massive enemy team.

Only including objective game modes should attract players interested in completing objectives and not just grinding kills for attachments or camos. This is also likely not the best option for casual players looking for a relaxing experience.

The Tactical Tuesday playlist is now live in Vanguard. It’s unclear if it will become a weekly playlist option or if Sledgehammer will add other exciting playlists on other days of the week.

Thousands of players are enjoying Call of Duty: Vanguard and the fresh multiplayer experience it provides. Fans can likely expect more operators and operator skins in the future and might even see an interesting crossover with a popular anime series.