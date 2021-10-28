What is Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is just around the corner and fans are anxiously waiting for another chance to fight through iconic World War II theaters of war.

Vanguard will launch with an intense and exciting campaign, a multiplayer mode with tons of content, and a new Zombies experience created by Treyarch. Fans can also expect the new Warzone map, Caldera, with the launch of season one in December.

One of the most exciting features of Vanguard is the robust amount of content featured in its multiplayer mode. Fans can expect classic game modes like Search and Destroy and Team Deathmatch, alongside new modes like Patrol and Champion Hill. The game will also feature 20 multiplayer maps at launch, with three more coming in season one.

But there’s another exciting new feature in Vanguard’s multiplayer mode that can help players find the perfect experience: Combat Pacing. This new system allows players to filter for a specific multiplayer experience when looking for a match.

Here are the three types of Combat Pacing:

Tactical: This is the traditional gameplay most veteran players will expect. The Tactical option always has a maximum of 12 players per lobby, creating the traditional six-vs-six gameplay.

Assault: Assault introduces more players into lobbies and ranges between 14 to 36 players per match, depending on the map. This is an excellent option for players who want slightly more excitement than Tactical games.

Blitz: This is the most chaotic setting available within the Combat Pacing options. The Blitz filter introduces matches with 16 to 46 players depending on the map size, which is significantly larger than traditional Call of Duty gameplay. But it offers a nice change of pace.

Players can also set their filter settings in Quick Play to “All,” providing a random experience featuring matches from each type. There are even options to toggle Hardcore mode for a harder experience.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players can enjoy the Combat Pacing filtering system when the game is released on Nov. 5.