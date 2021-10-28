When does Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map release?

Call of Duty: Warzone is receiving a significant update when season one of Vanguard goes live.

Fans will finally be able to jump into the new Caldera map when Warzone becomes Warzone Pacific in December. The new map features over 200 points of interest to explore, cross-play, cross-progression with other Call of Duty titles and modes, and the new RICOCHET anit-cheat system.

This new tropical island comes loaded with:



🌴 200+ POIs ready to explore from sandy beaches to mysterious ruins

🌴 Fully optimized cross-play, cross-progression & cross-gen support

🌴 RICOCHET Anti-Cheat at launch with kernel-level driver for PC



➡️https://t.co/we3S0G6YYx pic.twitter.com/kmpX7ZFCW3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 28, 2021

Caldera is just as big as Verdansk and introduces a tropical environment to Warzone. Players can explore forests, beaches, and mysterious ruins full of surprises. The map also features a dormant volcano that towers over the rest of the map, providing an excellent view.

The Warzone Pacific update will introduce other exciting new playlists and content for players to enjoy. Fans can dive into the new Vanguard Royale mode, featuring only World War II weapons, items, and new vehicles like biplanes and AA trucks. This also allows players to jump into a playlist without having to face maxed-out loadouts at launch so they can experiment with new weapons.

Veteran players don’t have to worry about losing their Warzone progress, either. The Vanguard integration will carry over all items from Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare.

Caldera will be released for everybody on Dec. 3. Anyone who owns Vanguard will be able to play Caldera 24 hours earlier on Dec. 2 alongside the game’s season one update.

Players have just over a month to enjoy the Verdansk Warzone map, which might be gone forever. The official Call of Duty blog post says the destruction begins on Nov. 30, so make sure to go on one last trip to Verdansk before Caldera takes over.