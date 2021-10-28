Call of Duty Vanguard Season One Roadmap revealed, new details on Warzone map Caldera

The season one roadmap for Call of Duty: Vanguard has been revealed ahead of the game’s Nov. 5 release date. It includes plenty of details about Warzone’s new Pacific map, Caldera, and other free content coming in December.

Verdansk, which has been the setting for Warzone over the past 18 months, will be ending its reign as the full-sized map for the popular battle royale. To commemorate its run over the past year and a half, Raven Software has created an ”Operation: Flashback” to bring back limited-time modes, such as ‘80s Action Heroes and the Haunting of Verdansk, to Warzone on Nov. 18.

Welcome to #CODSZN! 🙌#Vanguard begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: https://t.co/TB6xdKtpaY pic.twitter.com/pqSopu4ZMF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 28, 2021

With the end of Verdansk nearing, Warzone leaves behind its fictional Eastern European landscape in favor of a more tropical setting in the Pacific with Caldera. Secrets of the Pacific will be a limited-time mode within Warzone, allowing players to uncover more about the new map starting Nov. 24 across both Vanguard and Warzone. Each game will have “its own set of tasks and rewards for completing them,” according to the blog post. The destruction of Verdansk will take place on Nov. 30 and players should “expect a spectacular and fitting end” for the fictional city.

Warzone will finally get a new full-sized map for the first time since the game launched in March 2020 with Caldera going live with the start of Vanguard season one on Dec. 3. The blog post indicates that the map is set on a dormant volcano and has over 200 points of interest throughout the map. It appears Rebirth Island will be staying in the playlist, though it’s unclear if the map will get a World War II style reskin or remain as it has over the past year. Players who own Vanguard will receive 24-hour early access to Caldera, allowing them to play a day early on Dec. 2.

With the launch of season one for Vanguard, the new RICOCHET anti-cheat will start to roll out alongside the new content. Call of Duty has been marred with cheaters over the last year and a half and this anti-cheat, if effective, will be a welcome change for the franchise since cross-play between console and PC looks to be a mainstay for the franchise.

Vanguard launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC on Nov. 5.