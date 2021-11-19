Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific update, Vanguard season one delayed to Dec. 8

CoD fans will have to wait just under a week longer for new content.

The new map for Call of Duty: Warzone and first season of content in Call of Duty: Vanguard have been delayed by just under a week.

Activision revealed today that the new map and updates will now launch on Dec. 8. Early access to the new Warzone map, Caldera, was due to begin with 24-hour early access on Dec. 2, while Vanguard’s season one was originally coming on Dec. 3. Caldera will be available to everyone on Dec. 9.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8.



Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

Activision did not give a reason for the delay.

The announcement tweet came with a road map for the updates, offering insight into what’s coming in both updates. Warzone Pacific will bring Caldera, Rebirth Island, a new mode called Vanguard Royale, and new World War II-themed vehicles.

Meanwhile, Vanguard’s first season will be familiar to anyone who’s played previous CoD titles. The image promises new weapons and gear, new maps and modes, and new Zombies updates. Anyone familiar with the battle passes in Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War will know what to expect.

It’s only been two weeks since Vanguard launched but fans are already thirsting for new content. A new map in Warzone, meanwhile, is long overdue and the delay will likely hit fans of the battle royale game a bit harder than most.