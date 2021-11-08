Is Call of Duty: Vanguard down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players back to a World War II setting as they witness the birth of the special forces and fight through some of the most notable theaters of war. Fans can enjoy an action-packed campaign alongside the multiplayer mode that’s become a staple of the series.

But sometimes the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers will go down, preventing players from connecting to online services and enjoying the game with friends. The good news is there are a couple of ways to track the Vanguard server status and check if the issue is widespread or a problem on your end.

Your first stop should be the Activision support page, which is constantly updated with the server status for all platforms. Players can also check other networks like Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network to see if the issue is isolated to a certain console. This page should help you isolate the issue and is the best way to check the game’s server status. Players can check the status of every active Call of Duty server alongside other Activision titles by using a drop-down menu.

Players can also follow the Activision Support Twitter account, which is updated with any significant problems impacting Call of Duty: Vanguard. If you’re experiencing a specific issue, feel free to visit the Support Options section on the Activision website for more help or guidance.

If the Vanguard servers are up and running but you’re still experiencing issues, check your local connection and with your internet provider.