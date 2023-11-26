CoD streamer gets hilarious 5-kill spree using a recorder as a controller

Call of Duty is famous for spectacular kills, but this MW3 player just took things to a whole new level. Using a recorder as a controller—yes, the woodwind instrument—Twitch streamer Deano landed a five-kill spree with a sniper, resulting in what could be one of the best CoD clips ever recorded.

On Nov. 25, Deano uploaded a video to X, formerly Twitter, showcasing his absurd musical maneuver, shooting five players consecutively using a recorder for a juicy 5On. Though he arguably succeeded by hardscoping and camping in one corner of Highrise, it’s still as impressive as it sounds, pun intended. The clip garnered hundreds of thousands of views and will certainly be part of the Call of Duty hall of fame, especially among MW3 clips. The fact that it happened on Highrise, the birthplace of some of the most viral CoD clips of all time, makes it even better.

This isn’t Deano’s first glorious CoD clip using a recorder. He’s been using the instrument as his controller of choice since 2022 across a variety of titles. In 2022, Deano hit an impressive recorder trickshot in MW2 and noscoped an unsuspecting player. He’s earned himself a reputation for his impressive recorder gameplay over the last year, and it seems he hasn’t faltered one bit in the latest CoD installment.

The trend of using musical instruments or random items you find around the house (even food) as controllers isn’t anything new. It was mostly popularized during the golden age of the Souls games, where players competed to complete the Dark Souls titles in the most imaginative ways possible, from using bananas as controllers to instruments and even a dance pad for Sekiro. We all know Sekiro is a rhythm game with Souls flavor, so it made sense.

It’s always a welcome sight to see players finding creative new ways to conquer games, and I cannot wait to see what the next imaginative gamer comes up with.