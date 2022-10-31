CoD streamer uses recorder as controller to hit unfathomable trick shot in MW2

You may not know DeanoBeano by name. The Call of Duty streamer is recognized less for his play and more for how he goes about it.

Using a recorder as a controller (yes, the instrument many people learned how to play as children), Deano has captivated the hearts of many by producing clips of incredibly difficult plays considering how he is going about the game.

And following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II over the weekend, he is back at it again. Early this morning, Deano posted a clip of himself taking a shot while being airdropped, and to call it mind-blowing might be an underestimation.

Not only was Deano using a woodwind as his controller, but he went for a no-scope while falling from the sky as he took aim at his target. It wasn’t something that happened by chance either. After hitting his mark, Deano was quick to point out how long and arduous the task was.

“I hit it, I fucking hit it,” he said. “After eight hours of grinding. Holy fuck.”

The 24-second clip concludes with Deano excitedly exclaiming “holy fuck” about 17 times over the course of just 10 seconds, but considering that he had been going for the feat for nearly a third of a day, it’s tough to blame him for the excessive profanity.

Deano isn’t exactly a household name. The creator averages less than 100 viewers typically, but considering the fact that his recorder trick shot clip already has more than 380,000 plays on Twitter, the extensive efforts appear to be well worth his while.