MissMikkaa’s latest Elden Ring weapon of choice is a musical instrument

The increasingly ridiculous saga of Twitch streamer MissMikkaa attempting to beat Elden Ring in odd ways has a new, musical chapter.

Playing and finishing the game one-handed wasn’t enough for her. Neither was playing and finishing it with a dance pad. This time, the streamer is back with a rather unorthodox controller that’s better used on concert stages than sitting at a gaming desk.

We did it! Killed Margit today with an Acoustic Guitar! This might be the most inconsistent and hardest run so far hahaha, very fun! The plan is to beat Elden Ring by only using the guitar as a controller. pic.twitter.com/xF9FB8JeBq — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) February 2, 2023

Mikkaa’s latest foray into The Lands Between is with an acoustic guitar. She’s somehow rigged it up so that she can fully play the game with nothing but the instrument, and she’s already beaten one of the game’s hard early-game bosses.

This latest playthrough is a bit more annoying to listen to than the others, for obvious reasons. Miikkaa must strum the guitar’s strings to do everything in the game, including moving, using weapons, jumping, and casting spells, so it just kind of sounds like a middle schooler attempting to learn how to play chords for the first time.

That does nothing to take away from the feat, however. She’s proven time and time again that she’s willing to go to wild, unique lengths to take down all of Elden Ring’s challenges—and this one may prove to be the most difficult yet.

But knowing Mikka, her determination will win out, and in a few weeks or months, we should be seeing a clip of her slaying the Elden Beast a la Eric Clapton.

You can follow along with MissMikkaa’s latest journey on her Twitch channel, where she streams her adventures most afternoons throughout the week.