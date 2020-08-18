Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players “experiencing connectivity issues,” error code 8192

A familiar error code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has returned today.

Players are reporting a surge of server issues this morning. Activision Support said the game is “experiencing connectivity issues” and that the situation is “under investigation,” according to Charlie Intel.

Activision Support says they are investigating issues with the Call of Duty: modern Warfare and Warzone servers. pic.twitter.com/tULvMffsIs — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 18, 2020

When Call of Duty players try to join an online game right now, they’ll get stuck on a “connecting to online services” and “fetching online profile” screen for a while. Eventually, they’ll be greeted by a message that says they’ve been disconnected from the servers and includes error code 8192. This is a common error code in Modern Warfare that also showed up last week.

Error code 8192 popped up on Aug. 11 following a minor update that implemented some balance changes and bug fixes. Although the reason for today’s server issues is unclear, it could also be related to an in-game patch.

Yesterday, Infinity Ward identified an issue with the underbarrel shotgun attachment on the FR 5.56 assault rifle. The developer said it was “working on a fix” last night but hasn’t provided an update on the bug yet. It’s unconfirmed if a potential fix for the shotgun bug has anything to do with today’s server issues, however.

Update Aug. 18 12:03pm CT: The Modern Warfare servers appear to be back online now.