One of the deadliest and most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone has finally been knocked down a peg.

The Bruen MK9 light machine gun was nerfed today, Infinity Ward announced. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer reduced the LMG’s damage range in a minor update that features bug fixes and other weapon balance changes.

A patch is rolling out now across all platforms that includes a few bug fixes and weapon tuning. Check out our blog for a full list of patch notes! 🛠️ https://t.co/0UtraYSBdZ pic.twitter.com/zQlnz69hs8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 11, 2020

It’s unclear exactly how much this nerf will impact the Bruen, however. It’s been one of the strongest weapons in the Warzone meta for several weeks. Many players and streamers have voiced their concerns about the overpowered gun—and now it seems like Infinity Ward is listening.

Bruen meta has gotta go ASAP — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) August 11, 2020

In addition to reducing the Bruen’s damage range, today’s update buffed two other LMGs: the Holger-26 and the M91. Infinity Ward increased the ADS speed on both weapons while buffing the damage range on the Holger and the near damage on the M91.

The FAL semi-auto assault rifle also received some balance changes today. The devs increased the gun’s headshot damage, saying it’s a “two hit at range with one headshot,” but reduced its near damage, claiming that hitting an enemy in the “limbs and lower torso” will always take three shots to kill.

You can read the full patch notes on Infinity Ward’s website.