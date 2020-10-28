The small patch is available now.

A small patch has hit the servers for all players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare—and it nerfs the JAK-12.

The new shotgun was immediately found to be very strong when it was released a couple weeks ago. This patch tunes a few of the gun’s overly strong attachments while keeping it viable.

A small patch is now available across all platforms! This includes a few bug fixes, playlist update changes, and tuning for the JAK-12. Click the link for notes! https://t.co/keHyb0GCRM — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2020

The main changes were made to the ADS speed on the Drum Mags attachment and the rate of fire on the FRAG-12 ammo attachment. Otherwise, it hasn’t been touched.

The JAK-12 was the third weapon added during season six of Modern Warfare and Warzone, which have had content added consistently over the past year since the base game launched.

The update also includes a few bug fixes and forces the removal of the Snipers Only TDM game mode while Infinity Ward works on a bug fix. The mode has currently been replaced with Gunfight Snipers Only.

The full patch notes for the update can be found below.

General fixes

Fix for an issue where the code for Bunker 3 wasn’t functioning as intended

Fix for an issue with the Riot Shield that would only occur when players obtained the pumpkin head after getting 3+ kills (pumpkin heads are back on!)

Fix for an exploit in Zombie Royale

Temporarily removing the Durable Gas Masks from Warzone

Removing Snipers Only (TDM) while we fix a bug. We’ll be replacing this mode with Gunfight – Snipers Only (3v3)

Weapons