How to unlock the JAK-12, Call of Duty: Warzone’s new, powerful shotgun

Infinity Ward has dropped a new weapon in the middle of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s season six—and it’s a beast.

The JAK-12, a new version of the AA-12 from past CoD titles, is incredibly powerful. It’s a fully-automatic shotgun with very good range, making it a dominant force in either multiplayer or Warzone.

Screengrab via Activision

Unlike the other seasonal weapons, you have to do a bit more than rank up the battle pass to unlock the JAK-12. It’s actually way less time-consuming, though, and quite simple.

Here’s how to get the JAK-12.

How to unlock the JAK-12 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

To unlock the JAK-12, you’ll need to get familiar with some of the game’s other shotguns. The JAK-12 is unlocked by getting three shotgun hipfire kills in seven different matches.

You can use any shotgun to get the kills, like the Origin 12 or R9-0. Make a class, head into multiplayer or Plunder, and get ready to hipfire. Once you have three kills, you can leave the match and queue up for another one to count toward the seven matches that you need.

Smaller maps will obviously help out your quest toward hipfire kills, so Shipment, Rust, and Shoot House will be your friend as you shotgun your way to the new weapon.