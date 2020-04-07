The official patch notes will become available "later tonight."

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is coming soon.

Activision confirmed last week that season three of Modern Warfare will start tomorrow, April 8. And similar to the last patch for the game, update version 1.18, Activision is reportedly planning to launch its latest update overnight.

The next major Modern Warfare update is expected to become available for download at 1am CT on April 8, according to Charlie Intel. The patch notes will be released “later tonight,” according to Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams.

Even though the patch notes haven’t been released yet, Call of Duty fans have a good idea of what to expect from this update thanks to an Activision blog post and the season three trailer.

Image via Activision

Infinity Ward is kicking off this update by adding a Quads playlist option to Warzone. Players will now be able to play Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale sensation in teams of four in addition to the current solo and trios modes.

For multiplayer, three new maps are being added to Modern Warfare at the start of the season: Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion. Talsik Backlot is a remastered version of Backlot from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Hovec Sawmill is a “three-lane map with a balance of mid to long-range sightlines,” according to Activision. Aniyah Incursion, on the other hand, is a smaller version of Aniyah Palace, a 10-vs-10 and Ground War map that’s already in Modern Warfare.

The season three battle pass will also begin tomorrow. Alex, a character from the Modern Warfare campaign, will join the multiplayer fun as a playable Operator. Players can also gain access to two new free weapons by leveling up the battle pass: the Renetti handgun and the SKS marksman rifle. The Renetti is a “well-rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol with an alternative three-round burst attachment,” while the SKS is a “lightweight, semi-auto carbine,” according to Activision.

The season three action will start tomorrow on all platforms. This article will be updated when the patch notes are officially released.